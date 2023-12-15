283 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Acquired by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 283 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Amdocs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.1 %

DOX opened at $87.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.42.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

