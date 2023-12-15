383,221 Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 383,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,510,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.14% of MGIC Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 773,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,550,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

