4,711 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,711 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 180.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 454,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 292,300 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 39,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,061.2% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 16,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

T stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

