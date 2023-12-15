75,615 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,060,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in Concentrix by 401.8% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,651,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $56,061,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,285,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 1,657.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,075,000 after purchasing an additional 355,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,962,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $96,284.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,087.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $96.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.03. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 5.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

