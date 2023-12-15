765,700 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 765,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,864,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at $419,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,374 shares of company stock worth $4,113,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

