ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Trading Up 0.4%

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 132,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 259,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABVX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

