Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Update

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the November 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

ACHL stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. Achilles Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

