Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Down 35.6% in November

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $43.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $75.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.25. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $18.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The company’s revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 44.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

