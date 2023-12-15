Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Up 22.1% in November

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 207,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

See Also

