Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $625.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $625.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $613.11.

Adobe stock opened at $584.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.23. Adobe has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The firm has a market cap of $266.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

