Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $650.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $613.11.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $584.64 on Thursday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $578.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.23. The company has a market capitalization of $266.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

