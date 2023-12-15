ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Update

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 937,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ADTRAN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Argus lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 165.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 686.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ADTRAN by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTN opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $557.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.22. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

