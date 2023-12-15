Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair analyst P. Blee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

NYSE AAP opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $158.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

