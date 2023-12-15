Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $156.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems traded as high as $137.15 and last traded at $136.23, with a volume of 202978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.76.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.08 and a 200-day moving average of $117.68.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

