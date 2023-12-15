Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 33,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 196,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Agape ATP Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01.

Agape ATP Company Profile

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. The company offers three series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, and BEAUNIQUE names.

Further Reading

