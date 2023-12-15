Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Up 14.3% in November

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 381,900 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 334,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Agilysys Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.75.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilysys news, Director Michael A. Kaufman sold 44,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $3,774,073.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,038,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,047,043.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $1,336,012.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,161.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kaufman sold 44,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $3,774,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,038,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,047,043.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,723 shares of company stock worth $18,522,206. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Agilysys by 346.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Agilysys by 159.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 369,780 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 75.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Agilysys by 8.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter worth $599,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

