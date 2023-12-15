Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Sells $711,211.16 in Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $711,211.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mitchell Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $137,784.36.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.37. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth about $455,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,810,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 186,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 110.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 550.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 19,223 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

