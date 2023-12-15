Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Short Interest Down 19.6% in November

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $428,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alset Capital Acquisition Price Performance

About Alset Capital Acquisition

ACAX opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Alset Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $15.04.

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

