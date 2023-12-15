AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.18

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.18 and traded as high as $8.33. AlTi Global shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 68,631 shares.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AlTi Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

