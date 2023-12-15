American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AFG

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

American Financial Group stock opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. American Financial Group has a one year low of $105.22 and a one year high of $143.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average of $114.09.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.