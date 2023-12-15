American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $226.93.

Shares of AMT opened at $212.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

