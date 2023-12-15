Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Update

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 592,500 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 743,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Trading Down 10.0 %
OTCMKTS:AWLIF opened at 0.05 on Friday. Ameriwest Lithium has a one year low of 0.04 and a one year high of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.70.
Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile
