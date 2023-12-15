Analysts Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) PT at $49.60

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMPS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance
NASDAQ CMPS opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $477.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.45. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
