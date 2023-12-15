Analysts Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVER shares. Raymond James raised EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley raised shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

EVER opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $392.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.10.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. Research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in EverQuote by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 696,994 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 44.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after buying an additional 592,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 100,133 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in EverQuote by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,362,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,067,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 107,473 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

