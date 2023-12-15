Analysts Set Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) PT at $9.75

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DTC shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $502,585.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,749.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solo Brands by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a market cap of $502.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

