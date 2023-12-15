Analysts Set Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Price Target at $118.00

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on SONY. Benchmark began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SONY

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.10. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $74.81 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth $336,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sony Group

(Get Free Report

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.