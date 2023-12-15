Analysts Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Target Price at C$28.17

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Insider Transactions at TELUS

TELUS Stock Performance

In other TELUS news, Director Darren Entwistle acquired 12,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,081.58. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS stock opened at C$24.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$21.16 and a 1-year high of C$29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.11 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.1059455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.376 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 277.78%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

