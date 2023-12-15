Analysts Set Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Target Price at C$178.60

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$176.92.

Several analysts have commented on WCN shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$197.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$185.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$185.93. The stock has a market cap of C$50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$169.72 and a one year high of C$201.97.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.77 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 9.1302769 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total value of C$70,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.87, for a total value of C$153,895.95. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

