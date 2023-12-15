Analyzing Osisko Mining (OBNNF) and Its Competitors

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Osisko Mining to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Mining N/A -1.63% -1.26% Osisko Mining Competitors -33.14% -5.27% -1.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Mining N/A -$4.49 million 4.55 Osisko Mining Competitors $3.85 billion -$49.07 million 10.54

This table compares Osisko Mining and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Osisko Mining’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Osisko Mining. Osisko Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Osisko Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko Mining Competitors 785 3091 3869 100 2.42

Osisko Mining currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.14%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 294.72%. Given Osisko Mining’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Osisko Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Osisko Mining peers beat Osisko Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. It also holds 100% interest in the Quévillon Osborne-Bell property, which includes the Osborne-Bell Gold deposit, comprising 2,621 claims covering an area of approximately 140,207 hectares located in the Lebel-sur-Quévillon area of Québec; and holds 100% interest in the Urban-Barry property that consists of 1372 individual claims covering an area of approximately 74,135 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

