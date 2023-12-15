Andrew Lewis Sells 8,910 Shares of Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Lewis sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.08), for a total value of £28,957.50 ($36,351.37).

CHG opened at GBX 333 ($4.18) on Friday. Chemring Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 253.95 ($3.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 339 ($4.26). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 297.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 290.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98. The stock has a market cap of £922.04 million, a PE ratio of 2,378.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

