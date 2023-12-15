Andrew Lewis Sells 8,910 Shares of Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Lewis sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.08), for a total value of £28,957.50 ($36,351.37).
Chemring Group Price Performance
CHG opened at GBX 333 ($4.18) on Friday. Chemring Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 253.95 ($3.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 339 ($4.26). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 297.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 290.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98. The stock has a market cap of £922.04 million, a PE ratio of 2,378.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65.
Chemring Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,285.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Chemring Group
Chemring Group Company Profile
Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chemring Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- What is consumer discretionary?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.