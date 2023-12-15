Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $69.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 17.0 %

APLS opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Nur Nicholson sold 20,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $900,894.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nur Nicholson sold 20,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $900,894.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,533,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,363 shares of company stock worth $2,985,353. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after buying an additional 588,875 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,659,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,166,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 577.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 42,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

