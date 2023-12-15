Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 950,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,887,636 shares.The stock last traded at $20.56 and had previously closed at $18.58.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAOI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.01.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.
