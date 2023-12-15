Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 950,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,887,636 shares.The stock last traded at $20.56 and had previously closed at $18.58.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAOI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth $73,000. 41.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.01.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

