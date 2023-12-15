Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Down 14.4% in November

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the November 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Free Report) by 273.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGLN opened at $19.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $20.64.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2844 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

