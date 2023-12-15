Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $88.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $74.67 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.71.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

