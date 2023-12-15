Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $4,880,500.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $4,880,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,714,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,191,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00.

NYSE ANET opened at $231.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.83 and a 200-day moving average of $185.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $234.40.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,313 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,885,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

