Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $231.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $234.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,859 shares in the company, valued at $18,775,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,302,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $4,754,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,775,906.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,140 shares of company stock worth $39,547,816 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.