Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Citigroup

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $231.09 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $234.40. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.83 and a 200-day moving average of $185.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $790,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,430,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $4,754,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,775,906.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $790,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,430,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,140 shares of company stock valued at $39,547,816. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

