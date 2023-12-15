Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $227.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,558,272. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

