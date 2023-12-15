Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $270.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AJG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.54.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $227.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.19. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,558,272 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

