Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Short Interest Update

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascent Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ascent Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Ascent Industries during the second quarter worth $266,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ascent Industries by 15.1% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ascent Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascent Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACNT opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $76.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. Ascent Industries has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries ( NASDAQ:ACNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $56.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.90 million. Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ascent Industries will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, focuses on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

