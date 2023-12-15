Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. State of Wyoming lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies Price Performance
L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $206.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.02 and its 200 day moving average is $184.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $221.03.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.
L3Harris Technologies Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than L3Harris Technologies
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- What is consumer discretionary?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.