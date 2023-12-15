Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. State of Wyoming lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.53.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $206.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.02 and its 200 day moving average is $184.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $221.03.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

