Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after buying an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after buying an additional 6,307,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,777 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080,781 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.52.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 154 shares of company stock worth $2,948 and have sold 5,026 shares worth $200,306. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 6.7 %

USB stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

