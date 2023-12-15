Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after buying an additional 161,609 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,095,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.41.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $129.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.10. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $130.15.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,945. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.