Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

