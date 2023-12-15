Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,194,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 3.0 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $388.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.