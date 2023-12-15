Asset Dedication LLC Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AMT opened at $212.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.58. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

