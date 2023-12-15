Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $409.72 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.60. The firm has a market cap of $198.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.