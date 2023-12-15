Asset Dedication LLC Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 140.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ECL opened at $196.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.19. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $201.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.