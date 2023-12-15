Asset Dedication LLC Has $625,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 945.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 159,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 144,450 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 847,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,157,000 after purchasing an additional 37,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $55.72.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.