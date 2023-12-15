Asset Dedication LLC Has $753,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,342 shares of company stock valued at $18,839,791. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 4.4 %

PGR opened at $153.55 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.75.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.